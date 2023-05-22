Expand / Collapse search

Houston Weather: Possibility for isolated storms Monday evening with highs in the mid 80s

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Possibility for isolated storms Monday evening with highs in the mid 80s

Warm hot weather for the rest of the week as isolated showers are expected for Monday evening.

HOUSTON - A pretty nice-looking week ahead with a few scattered storms and near-normal temperatures. 

Expect highs today to run slightly below normal (average high is 89°) with some isolated storms for our coastal counties. 

Tuesday looks warmer with highs near 90 followed by scattered storms Wednesday. 

An area of low-pressure east of the Bahamas has a slight chance of becoming a tropical depression this week, but it would have no effect on land and is very far from Texas.