Houston Weather: Possibility for isolated storms Monday evening with highs in the mid 80s

A pretty nice-looking week ahead with a few scattered storms and near-normal temperatures.

Expect highs today to run slightly below normal (average high is 89°) with some isolated storms for our coastal counties.

Tuesday looks warmer with highs near 90 followed by scattered storms Wednesday.

An area of low-pressure east of the Bahamas has a slight chance of becoming a tropical depression this week, but it would have no effect on land and is very far from Texas.