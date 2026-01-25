Man shot, killed outside Missouri City townhome complex; two on the run, police say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly shot and killed a man outside a Missouri City complex Saturday evening.
Missouri City: Chasewood Drive shooting
What we know:
Houston Police were called to a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a townhouse complex on Chasewood Drive, near the Sam Houston Tollway and the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the driver seat of a silver sedan. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.
According to police, witnesses said they saw two other males shoot at the victim's car during a drug transaction. Police say narcotics were found in the vehicle.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department.