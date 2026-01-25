Man shot, killed outside Missouri City townhome complex; two on the run, police say

The Brief A man was found fatally shot in a vehicle at a complex along Chasewood Drive Saturday evening. Two males were allegedly seen shooting at the victim's car during a drug transaction. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Police are looking for two suspects who reportedly shot and killed a man outside a Missouri City complex Saturday evening.

Missouri City: Chasewood Drive shooting

What we know:

Houston Police were called to a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a townhouse complex on Chasewood Drive, near the Sam Houston Tollway and the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the driver seat of a silver sedan. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

According to police, witnesses said they saw two other males shoot at the victim's car during a drug transaction. Police say narcotics were found in the vehicle.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)