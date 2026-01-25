Car found in Baytown bayou; one person dead, police say

The Brief Baytown police were called to Kilgore Road and East James Avenue on Sunday morning. One vehicle was found in a nearby bayou, and one person has died. Details are limited at this time.



One person has died after a car was found in a Baytown bayou on Sunday, police say.

Car in Baytown bayou

What we know:

Police say a suspected crash-related incident happened at about 11 a.m. Sunday near Kilgore Raod and East James Avenue.

Officers responded after getting a report of a vehicle found in a nearby bayou.

The department says one person has died in this incident.

Crews have been called to recover the victim and the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.