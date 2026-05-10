Houston weather: Overnight Storm Alert, dry week ahead

The Brief Heavy Storms Possible Overnight Sunday into Monday Morning FOX 26 Storm Alert Drier, brighter pattern settles in next week



Overnight thunderstorms could bring severe weather across southeast Texas early Monday morning.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the following counties until 8 p.m:

Walker County

Grimes County

Montgomery County

Turning hot with strong storms late Sunday

Models are now showing a big line of potential strong to severe storms rolling through Sunday night into early Monday morning along and ahead of a cold front. Be alert, especially after sunset on Sunday for some rough weather if you plan to be out.

Tomball, Katy, Spring and Livingston and cities northwest are under a 2/5 risk for damaging wind gusts and hail as the line of storms move through overnight.

It is expected to clear out of the region by around 8am Monday morning. Stay weather aware and stick with us on FOX Local for weather updates overnight.

FOX 26 Storm Alert overnight

A strong line of storms will be moving into the area beginning as early as midnight and should be moving off the coast by 7am.

Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain are the main weather threats. We also can't rule out an isolated tornado (the greatest risk for tornadoes is across central Texas).

Even though the bulk of the severe weather will be while you are sleeping, we ask that you have a way of receiving severe weather alerts and download the FOX Local app to stay up-to-date on timing in your neighborhood.

Drier, brighter days ahead

Next week brings a shift toward a more stable setup with plenty of sunshine and fewer rain chances.

Expect a stretch of warm, mostly rain-free weather with highs eventually climbing to the upper 80s to low 90s.

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