Houston weather: More warm weather on the way for Wednesday

Another warm day is on the way for the Houston area for Wednesday.

MORE WARM TEMPERATURES AND INCREASE IN MOISTURE

Wednesday will be another above average day with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s for southeast Texas. Prepare for temperatures to remain warm for October for all your outdoor plans this week. Rain chances are slim. Look for a few showers for the afternoon & evening through Wednesday. Air quality alert for slightly higher ozone levels remains in effect for the area through Tuesday evening.

DRY CONDITIONS LEADING TO MINOR DROUGHT

Drought conditions are developing state and areawide and communities west of Houston are finding themselves in moderate drought conditions. Houston proper is not yet in a drought, but it is dry. Dry vegetation is leading to an increased risk for brushfires, so be very cautious with any outdoor burning until conditions change. Lower humidity values also lead to an increase in fire danger. An update to the drought monitor will come out Thursday morning which will likely put more areas across Southeast Texas in drought conditions.

IN THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has named the tenth storm of the Atlantic season. Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the Central Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday or Thursday. Another tropical wave that was near the Yucatan peninsula is tracking into the southern Gulf. It does not appear to be a threat to Houston but we will be watching it closely. It is projected to continue tracking west into southern Mexico bringing heavy rain, gusty wind and the threat for flooding.

