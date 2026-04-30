Houston weather: More scattered showers and storms possible, FOX 26 Storm Alert for Friday

The Brief Scattered evening showers & storms FOX 26 Storm Alert Friday - Flood Watch issued Beautiful, cooler weekend ahead



More scattered evening showers and storms will be possible across the Houston area.

SPOTTY EVENING SHOWERS, STORMS

Some downpours are developing Thursday evening close to the coast with showers also popping up north of Houston. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through Thursday night with more widespread heavy rain likely by Friday morning.

STORM ALERT FRIDAY FOR FLOOD RISK - FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Friday as waves of rain move in from the west. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding with 2-4" common and 5"+ possible.

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of Southeast Texas, including all of the Houston area early Friday morning through late Friday night.

Storms may be strong at times through the day & in the evening. Remember to avoid any flooded roads and always find a different way to go. Temperatures are also much cooler Friday with many spots not getting out of the 60s!

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COOLER, COMFORTABLE WEEKEND

The cooler temperatures will hang around for the weekend. Highs only climb to the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Sunshine returns with lower humidity, setting up a beautiful weekend across Southeast Texas.

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