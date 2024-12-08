Southeast Texas will continue to monitor low-hanging clouds, mist and passing showers today. Highs will reach the mid 60s today.

Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 70s on Monday with drier skies before a cold front sweeps through Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will be back down to the 50s and 60s with wake up temperatures in the 30s likely later this week.

