The Woodlands Triathlon cancels swim portion due to high bacteria in lake

The Brief The swim portion of The Woodlands Triathlon has been canceled due to high bacteria levels. According to The Woodlands Township, testing shows higher levels than allowed by TCEQ for recreational use. The triathlon will now be a duathlon. with the swim portion replaced by another run portion.



Lake Woodlands high bacteria level

Testing is conducted annually, on a regular basis, by The Woodlands Township, including the weeks leading up to the Triathlon.

They also collect multiple samples the week for more accurate results of the Race Day lake's conditions.

According to The Woodlands Township, the most recent water quality samples collected show higher bacterial levels than is allowed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for recreational use.

For safety, the swim portion of the Triathlon has been canceled.

The Woodlands Traithlon will now be a ‘Duathlon’ with a ‘run, bike, run’ order.

What you can do:

Those registered for the race should check their email for more details.