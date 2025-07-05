Houston weather: More heat than rain this holiday weekend

The Brief Summer Heat, A Few Showers Through The Holiday Weekend Temperatures Heating Up Next Week Next Tropical System Develops In East Coast



Hot through the holiday weekend

Afternoon highs will soar to the low and mid 90s this weekend as rain chances won’t be quite as high. Feels-like temperatures will remain in the triple digits. Drink plenty of water and don’t forget your sunscreen.

Heat returns next week

We start the upcoming week with shower chances on Monday. Once the showers roll through, drier air arrives. Temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 90s by the middle and end of the week.

Tropical Storm Chantal

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed just off the coast of Georgia. Current maximum winds are 40 mph, and any further strengthening seems unlikely. Chantal will move toward coastal South Carolina and bring heavy rain to the region through early next week.