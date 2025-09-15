Houston weather: Monday highs in the 90s, some rain possible for Texans tailgate

The Brief Spotty Rain Possible for Texans Tailgate Temps Above Normal All Week Tropical Storm this Week Far Away



It's Monday Night Football and the first home game for the Texans for the 2025-26 season! There is a chance of isolated afternoon storms, so keep a look out for some possible rain.

Warm with few storms Monday

We're locked into a pretty warm pattern with very few changes over the next several days. A jet stream pattern known as an omega block will place Texas under high pressure which will aid in our very warm days.

Overnight lows will only fall into the 70s with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Watch for a few spotty showers (models are favoring Sunday) with otherwise quiet conditions.

Very warm pattern locked in

Each day this week looks unseasonably warm both overnight and for afternoon highs. Average lows and highs for this week are about 70 and 90, but Houston should continues to see lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.

There will be just enough moisture to allow for an isolated few showers each day with slightly higher chances by the end of the week.

Gabrielle likely to form in Atlantic

A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean is showing signs of strengthening, but it's very far for us and is not going to be a threat to our area. We have only had 6 total named storms this year and only one hurricane named Erin that became a category 5, but did not strike land.