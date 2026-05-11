Houston weather: Isolated rain chances for Monday, warm week ahead

The Brief Isolated afternoon storms possible. Sunny days ahead. Warm, quiet pattern through the weekend.



As early morning storms weaken, we'll have a mild Monday with highs in the 80s.

Few pop-up storms this afternoon

Houston will see a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few isolated storms developing during the afternoon heat. Most areas stay dry, but any storm that forms could bring brief downpours and lightning.

More sunshine moving in

Rain chances fade heading into the next few days as a drier pattern takes hold. Expect more consistent sunshine with only minimal chances for precipitation.

Warm and calm into the weekend

A steady stretch of warm, quiet weather settles in through the weekend. Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly dry conditions and plenty of sun.