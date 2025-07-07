Houston weather: Showers for next few days; flood threat continues for Hill Country

The Brief Flood Threat Continues for Hill Country Daily Round of Storms for Houston Area Tropics Quiet for Now



Here in the Houston-area, it is going to be a rainy week especially Monday to Wednesday.

Flood Watches for Central Texas

Rain resumed in parts of the Hill Country early this morning and scattered downpours are possible through the afternoon as well. The National Weather Service has that area under a flood watch until 7 p.m. with 2-4" of rain possible and even more in isolated spots.

Rivers are now well within their banks and, in fact, most are close to the pre-flood levels, but any more intense rainfall could cause levels to rise again.

Humid, unsettled pattern in Houston

We are expecting a daily scattering of summer downpours in the greater Houston area today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Individual storms could drop a quick 1-2" of rain each day. No watches are in effect for our area as of Monday morning.

Late this week, the coverage of rain could decrease and temperatures could rise into the upper 90s before scattered storms return for the weekend.

No tropical threats now

Tropical Storm Chantal made the first U.S. landfall of the year on early Sunday morning. Winds were slightly above 40 mph, but flooding was serious in the Raleigh-Durham area. Nothing else urgent is brewing in the tropics as of this morning and models aren't showing threats for Texas over the next several days.