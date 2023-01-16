Houston Weather: MLK Day forecast shows scattered showers

Houston Weather: Scattered showers expected for MLK Day
Houston - Scattered light showers are expected for this MLK Day holiday along with mild breezes and higher humidity.
The next concern will be the potential for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning, as moist air moves in from the Gulf.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a stormy one with a slight chance for severe storms as well.
Sunny, cool weather is on the way for the late part of this week.