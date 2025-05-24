Houston weather: Memorial Day weekend forecast

The Brief Hot and Humid Conditions Through Memorial Day Unsettled Weather Pattern Arrives Next Week



The holiday weekend is here and you can expect it to be hot and humid for most of it.

Gulf breezes and muggy air return

Expect highs in the low to mid 90s through Monday, with heat index values around 100-105°.

A persistent southeast breeze will maintain high humidity levels and may carry haze from agricultural fires in Mexico.

Also, if you are headed to the beach this holiday weekend, be aware that rip currents are likely. Swim near lifeguards and don't venture far into the water unless you are a very strong swimmer. Never swim at San Luis Pass - it's illegal and dangerous.

Other than those warnings, just enjoy the warm breezes, stay hydrated and protect your skin from the sun.

Rain chances increase starting Memorial Day

Rain chances will begin to increase Monday with afternoon and evening storms possible, especially north.

For the rest of next week, the weather begins to turn more unsettled. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Monday night into Tuesday as a weak cold front approaches, bringing a higher chance of rainfall through much of Tuesday.

The pattern continues midweek with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs next week could stay in the mid to upper 80s with continued muggy conditions.