Houston weather: Low storm, flood chances before Mother's Day

The Brief Storm chances Friday into Saturday Warmer, mostly rain-free Mother’s Day Stretch of drier weather next week



We are under a level one out of 4 risk for isolated street flooding for Friday and Saturday.

Wet pattern returns Friday-Saturday

Moisture surges back in Friday heading into the weekend, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on Friday morning through Saturday night.

Coverage won’t be constant, but some storms could produce brief heavy downpours and lightning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Warmer, mostly rain-free Mother's Day

Conditions improve on Sunday with a return to warmer, more typical May weather.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Most areas stay rain-free, making for great outdoor plans.

Break from widespread rain next week

Going into next week, it looks like rain chances will take a dramatic drop and temperatures will stay slightly above the norm.

Look for highs in the middle to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

Rain chances will be at 10% on Monday but drop off completely for Tuesday and Wednesday.