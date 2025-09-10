The Brief One more day of very dry air Muggy air returns tomorrow and beyond Quiet for the peak of hurricane season



Today looks great. Lows this morning fell into the low and middle 60s — the coolest temps since May 12.

Afternoon highs will get very warm with lots of upper 80s and low 90s, but humidity values could drop below 20%, so very dry air for later today.

Muggy pattern begins Thursday

Our fall preview will come to an end in most locations tonight with lows in the 70s again. Some areas north of I-10 could reach the 60s again, but most of you will feel the increase in humidity over the next 24 hours.

As more humid air returns from the Gulf, there could be a few showers or an isolated storm south of Houston on Thursday.

This warmer pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week with very warm afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

Quiet in the tropics

Over the last 170 years of data, today, September 10, is the average peak of hurricane season. So, on average, today is the day with the highest likelihood for tropical storms and hurricanes. This year, however, conditions are very quiet in the Atlantic with no significant tropical waves and no named storms expected over the next several days. A weak low could form near Florida by the weekend, but it's unlikely to get strong or to affect Texas.