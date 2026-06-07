Houston weather: Less rain, more heat

The Brief Rain chances drop down Steamy pattern kicks in Mid 90s possible before Houston's first World Cup game



Less rain will lead to some very warm days with a humid pattern still in place.

Increasing heat risk this week

Southeast Texas is transitioning out of a rainy pattern into one that supports feel-like temps above 100 degrees.

Summer humidity takes hold

A steamy pattern settles in as rain chances become more limited and temperatures climb.

Expect warm mornings, muggy afternoons, and a heat index that starts to feel more like the heart of summer.

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Heat builds ahead of kickoff

Hotter weather is expected through the week leading up to Houston’s first World Cup match coming up this Sunday.

Highs could reach the mid 90s, and with the humidity, it may feel more like 105 during the afternoon.