Houston weather: Isolated strong to severe storms possible in southeast Texas on Thursday

Those to the north and west of Houston should be on the lookout for a few stronger storms this afternoon and evening. The area highlighted for possibly seeing severe weather includes the Brazos Valley up through around Lake Livingston. It is a 1 on the 1-5 scale, but any stronger storms that are able to get going will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, strong winds, or hail.

In terms of timing, storms may begin to bubble up to the west as early as 4 or 5 p.m. Though coverage will be very isolated, that does not mean that storms themselves may not be impactful.

This will continue through about midnight, again with the majority of the action north and west of town.

And some coastal precipitation may linger through the pre-dawn hours for our southern county early risers and mariners.

But, beware that late Friday night another round of rowdy weather is possible if you'll be out late. Strong storms will once again begin firing up in Central Texas throughout the day, and though they may fizzle out upon approach, if they hold together they should arrive in the Bryan/College Station area around 8 p.m., the downtown Houston Metro area closer to around 11 p.m., and be off the coast by 3 a.m. or so.

