Houston weather: Isolated showers with stronger storms returning Saturday evening
Houston - Saturday will be warm, humid, and breezy with fluctuations in cloud cover and isolated showers and/or storms during the day, with a more potent round arriving in the evening.
Take advantage of those two days of pleasant weather, because unfortunately, it won't last.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
Warm, humid air quickly returns and the end of the week features daily chances for isolated-scattered precipitation.