Houston weather: Isolated showers with stronger storms returning Saturday evening

Saturday will be warm, humid and breezy with fluctuations in cloud cover and isolated showers/storms during the day with a more potent round arriving in the evening. Take advantage of those two days of pleasant weather, because unfortunately it won't last. Warm, humid air quickly returns and the end of the week features daily chances for isolated-scattered precip.

