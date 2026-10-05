Houston weather: Isolated showers possible, monitoring the Gulf for possible development

The Brief Only isolated showers this week Feeling more like fall Monitoring the Gulf for late week development



RAIN REMAINS LIMITED THIS WEEK

Parts of the area picked up over six inches of rain last week. This week should be a lot drier with only isolated showers expected. Any stray shower is more likely south of I-10 closer to the coast.

A GREAT WEEK AHEAD

Drier and more pleasant air settles in behind a front, with warm afternoons and wake-up temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies stick around through Wednesday before humidity creeps back.

MONITORING THE GULF

A flare-up of storms in the SW Gulf continues to get more organized and is now being called Invest 92L. The National Hurricane Center now gives this system a high 80% chance to develop into at least a tropical depression over the next week. It has a medium 70% chance to turn into a tropical system over the next 48 hours. The most likely path will be to the N/NE. It's likely more of a concern for the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to Florida than Texas. So for now, just stay tuned for updates. The system is expected to potentially bring several inches of rain to parts of the northern Gulf coast later in the week. Keep checking back as this threat unfolds.

Image 1 of 2 ▼