Houston weather: Increasing rain this weekend

The Brief Isolated Rain and Storm Chances Sunday Typical Summer Pattern This Week Tropical Possibilities For Southeast US



Increasing rain this weekend

Isolated afternoon/evening storms are likely Sunday as a stalled front lingers across the Houston area this weekend.

You can count on muggy air and a good chance for showers and a few storms to finish this weekend.

Summer heat and humidity

Hot and humid weather with the chance for isolated storms are possible for the entirety of next week.

Stay hydrated and remember to take breaks inside the a/c.

NHC watching Carolinas' coast

An area of low pressure is forming tonight or Sunday along a frontal system off of the southeastern coast of the United States.

Additional slow development could occur through Monday as the system moves slowly east-northeastward towards the Atlantic.