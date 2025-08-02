Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Increasing rain this weekend

Updated  August 2, 2025 5:46pm CDT
Weather Forecast
The Brief

    • Isolated Rain and Storm Chances Sunday
    • Typical Summer Pattern This Week
    • Tropical Possibilities For Southeast US

Houston weather: Your August 2 evening forecast

Storms are quieting down late Saturday night, then we're expecting more isolated storms on Sunday.

HOUSTON - Isolated afternoon/evening storms are likely Sunday as a stalled front lingers across the Houston area this weekend. 

You can count on muggy air and a good chance for showers and a few storms to finish this weekend.

Summer heat and humidity

Hot and humid weather with the chance for isolated storms are possible for the entirety of next week. 

Stay hydrated and remember to take breaks inside the a/c.

NHC watching Carolinas' coast

Tropical Weather Update - August 2, 2025

An area of low pressure is expected to form off the SE coast of the U.S. this weekend. Slow development will be possible early next week as it moves into the Atlantic. Other than this area, the tropics are quite across the central Atlantic due to Saharan Dust.

An area of low pressure is forming tonight or Sunday along a frontal system off of the southeastern coast of the United States. 

Additional slow development could occur through Monday as the system moves slowly east-northeastward towards the Atlantic.

