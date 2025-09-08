The Brief Taste of fall today through Wednesday Morning lows in the 60s with low humidity No tropical threats



We have a slight taste of fall in place, so less humidity and cooler mornings will bring us a treat for the next 48 hours or so.

Lows hit the 60s and low 70s this morning, but we expect widespread 60s tonight, even some cool low 60s! The afternoons will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Summer returns late this week

By Thursday through the weekend, humidity returns along with much warmer mornings, so enjoy the cool-down while it lasts. Highs will rebound into the low and middle 90s with morning lows temps in the mid 70s late this week. Also, rain chances remain very low this week with a few drizzles possible on Thursday, but overall, a dry pattern is in place for a while.

Quiet in the tropics

The tropics remain very quiet, but a weak area of low pressure will bring more rain to Florida today. It's not expected to affect Texas. The tropical disturbance we were watching last week fizzled as it moved into the Caribbean.