Houston weather: Hot weekend ahead

The Brief Lower humidity continues Saturday Hot weekend ahead High chance for tropical development in eastern Atlantic



Sunny and hot on Saturday, with lower humidity and highs in the 90s. Areas north of I-10 will likely cool into the low 70s on Saturday night which will feel refreshing.

Weekend heat returns

Humidity should increase noticeably on Sunday, along with a chance for isolated showers well south of the Houston area.

New area to watch in eastern Atlantic

The Atlantic has produced five named storms but no hurricanes so far this season.

Accumulated cyclone energy (the total energy of storms this season) is running about 94% below normal, making this one of the quietest seasons on record. However, there is a now a new area to watch in the eastern Atlantic that has a high 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The next name on the list is Fay and this would not be a threat to the United States.

Event forecast

Houston 7-day forecast