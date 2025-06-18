Houston weather: Hot, humid weather to continue into Thursday

The Brief More summer-like heat & humidity Spotty storms for Juneteenth Hurricane set to hit Southern Mexico



Another hot and humid day is on the way for Thursday in Houston.

HOT AND HUMID WITH ISOLATED STORMS

Yesterday was mostly dry for a change. The rest of Wednesday also looks a bit closer to normal June weather with isolated late-afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s. Now, some of the heavier storms could still produce a lot of lightning and brief heavy rain, but the overall coverage should be limited. Daily heat index values will exceed 100 and could reach 103-105 during the early afternoon hours through the weekend. Overall, rain, chances will be up-and-down as we go through the next week. Look for spotted to scattered storms on Juneteenth during the afternoon with lower rain chances returning Friday and Saturday. Rain chances jump back up early next week to around 50%.

SUMMER SOLSTICE MARKS OFFICIAL START TO THE SEASON

The solstice marks the moment that the sun shines as far north as it gets; 23.5 degrees north latitude, so it gives the northern hemisphere the longest amount of daylight of the year, all day sunlight for the North Pole and all day darkness for the South Pole. It doesn't immediately bring hotter weather, but we are in a time of the year when the average temperature begins to climb.

FIRST HURRICANE SET TO HIT PACIFIC COAST OF MEXICO

Erick has reached hurricane strength today and is rapidly strengthening. It is expected to hit Mexico to the east of Acapulco as a Major Category 3 hurricane Thursday morning. The biggest threat will be very heavy rain in the state of Oaxaca that could reach 20". There are no current tropical concerns for Texas.