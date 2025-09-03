Houston weather: Hot days ahead this week, more rain possible this weekend

The Brief Mainly Dry This Evening & Tonight Hotter, Drier Through Friday Tropical System in Pacific Could bring Rain by Sunday



Hotter days are ahead for the Houston area and for your Thursday.

ISOLATED RAIN CHANCE THIS EVENING

For the most part, sunshine has dominated Wednesday with rain chances only around 10 to 20%. For Wednesday night, look for a few clouds with temperatures dipping to the low 70s.

HOTTER, SLIGHTLY LESS HUMID

We're looking good for the next few days with mild mornings and hot afternoons. It will be very warm with mid to upper 90s today through Friday along with sunshine and a slight drop in humidity during the afternoons.

WATCHING TWO TROPICAL SYSTEMS

A hurricane named Lorena is bringing wind and rain to Cabo San Lucas and the Baja California peninsula and could eventually bring a shot of rain to the Southwest. A long stretch of land from far southern California through southern Arizona, New Mexico and Texas could get a shot of rain from the storm's remnants this weekend. For now, the forecast is not certain, but locally, we expect increasing rain Sunday and Monday. In the Atlantic, the next tropical storm could form this week very far from Texas in the middle of the ocean and we'll monitor it for any surprises. But it doesn't look like a threat for now.