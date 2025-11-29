The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Saturday Overnight Expect a Cold, Wet Start to December Flash Flooding Concerns Monday



A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

A line of storms late Saturday into Sunday

Right now, a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather has been issued for us. There is also a level 1 risk for flash flooding.

This cold front bringing the stormy night will leave behind a much chillier pattern.

After a few Sunday morning showers/storms, the rest of the day looks blustery. Expect windy conditions as cold air pushes into the Houston area behind the front.

Monday looks cold and wet

Brace yourself for a winter-like start to the week with dreary, chilly rain on Monday.

Make sure you allow extra time on your morning commute as you head back in after the holidays as widespread rain is expected for most of the day on Monday.

A couple of cold mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday are coming with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. So plan on a chilly start to December and get the coats ready!

Flash flooding concerns

Not only are we watching the severe weather concerns on Saturday night (low tornado, hail, and wind risk), but we are also watching the risk for flash flooding.

Inches of rainfall are expected these next few days. While the area is still mostly in drought and welcomes some rainfall, too much rain in a short amount of time will create flooded roads.

Be safe and stay connected to FOX26 on Monday with dreary and rainy conditions all day.

