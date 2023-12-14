We are less than two weeks away from the Christmas holiday, but we must get through another big rain event before we get there! Friday is another "FOX 26 Storm Alert Day."

Our next storm system is expected to push in, bringing the threat of heavy rain and isolated strong storms.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

There is still a low chance of isolated street flooding, mainly Friday evening through very early Saturday morning.

The main window for heavy rain appears to be 5 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. During this time, a few strong storms may impact your holiday plans.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

We are not under an official severe storm risk, but we are outlooked for general storms, a few of which could be strong. Storms will be capable of a few strong wind gusts of 40-50 mph and some small hail.

Rain sticks around through early Saturday morning before heading east out of our area by lunchtime Saturday.

Rainfall from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning could add up to 1-2" for some parts of Southeast Texas.

Temperatures will be mild on Friday and a bit cooler on Saturday behind a cold front.

So this means most of the weekend should be dry with the heavy rain rolling out early Saturday! That means quiet but cool weather for Saturday night holiday parties and dry Sunday weather.