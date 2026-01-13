Katy Freeway crash: Man dead after tow truck hits vehicle near Studemont Street

The Brief A man was killed after a tow truck crashed into their vehicle on Katy Freeway in the westbound lanes. Police say the victim's vehicle had broken down in a moving lane of traffic. It is unknown if charges will be filed against the tow truck driver, officials said.



A man is dead after being involved in a crash with a tow truck in the area near Washington Avenue late Monday night.

What we know:

Houston Police Department Sergeant Dallas reports around 11:0 p.m., officers were called to Katy Freeway near Studemont Street.

A Toyota Corolla broke down in the westbound lanes, in a moving lane of traffic. The driver turned their hazards on for the time being, Sgt. Dallas said.

Police said while the vehicle was sitting in the lane, a tow truck hit the Toyota from behind.

The male driver died at the scene, officials report.

The tow truck was on the way to another call.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if charges will be filed against the tow truck driver.