Katy Freeway crash: Man dead after tow truck hits vehicle near Studemont Street
HOUSTON - A man is dead after being involved in a crash with a tow truck in the area near Washington Avenue late Monday night.
What we know:
Houston Police Department Sergeant Dallas reports around 11:0 p.m., officers were called to Katy Freeway near Studemont Street.
A Toyota Corolla broke down in the westbound lanes, in a moving lane of traffic. The driver turned their hazards on for the time being, Sgt. Dallas said.
Police said while the vehicle was sitting in the lane, a tow truck hit the Toyota from behind.
The male driver died at the scene, officials report.
The tow truck was on the way to another call.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if charges will be filed against the tow truck driver.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Police Department Sergeant Dallas