Houston-bound United flight lands in Iceland after mechanical issue

A flight from Amsterdam to Houston landed in Iceland on Monday due to a mechanical issue, airline officials say.

What we know:

According to United Airlines, United Flight 21 safely landed in Reykjavík to address the issue.

Another aircraft took the customers to Chicago, where there was a crew change, and then continued to Houston.

(Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

According to United Airlines, the Boeing 767-300ER was carrying 194 passengers and 10 crew members.

What we don't know:

No specific information was provided about the mechanical issue.