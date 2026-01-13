Houston-bound United flight lands in Iceland after mechanical issue
HOUSTON - A flight from Amsterdam to Houston landed in Iceland on Monday due to a mechanical issue, airline officials say.
What we know:
According to United Airlines, United Flight 21 safely landed in Reykjavík to address the issue.
Another aircraft took the customers to Chicago, where there was a crew change, and then continued to Houston.
By the numbers:
According to United Airlines, the Boeing 767-300ER was carrying 194 passengers and 10 crew members.
What we don't know:
No specific information was provided about the mechanical issue.
The Source: The information in this article comes from United Airlines.