SW Houston neighbors say bulk trash hasn’t been picked up for months despite repeated 3-1-1 reports

Neighbors in a southwest Houston neighborhood say bulk trash and tree debris has been piling up for months — and they say repeated calls to 3-1-1 still haven’t led to a pickup.

FOX 26 visited Glendridge Lane in the Briarwick area near Anderson Road and Camden Hill and found piles of bulk trash along curbs on multiple streets nearby.

What we know:

Resident Dwayne Crawford told FOX 26 the bulk trash buildup isn’t limited to one home or one block.

"If you go down the street, you’ll find more all through the neighborhoods… the stuff just piled up… like a storm been through here… but it hasn’t been a storm around here," Crawford said.

Residents in the Briarwick area say bulk trash and tree debris has not been picked up for months, and they’ve repeatedly reported the issue to Houston 3-1-1. FOX 26 saw bulk trash piled along curbs on multiple streets in the neighborhood. Neighbors also pointed to the City of Houston’s bulk trash calendar, which showed scheduled pickup dates for the area on Thursday, Oct. 23, Friday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Dec. 26 — but residents say crews never came. They also say the city’s website continues to show the area listed as "DELAY."

Crawford says neighbors have also tried reaching out to their homeowners association for help navigating the issue, but he says they have not gotten responses.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear why bulk trash pickup appears delayed in this neighborhood or when the city plans to return to collect it. FOX 26 asked the City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department when crews will pick up bulk trash in Briarwick and what residents should do in the meantime. As of 7 p.m., FOX 26 has not heard back.