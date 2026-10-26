Houston weather: Halloween rain chances spreading earlier through the week

The Brief Quiet Start To The Week Showers Gradually Return Watching For Halloween Rain



It's a quiet start to the week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s today with dry air still in place.

Ragweed and tree pollen levels are running high, so allergy sufferers take note.

Rain chances return

We'll stay mostly cloudy and comfortable, with highs in the low to middle 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

A few showers return Tuesday, and a few isolated showers are also possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Watching Halloween weekend

Rain chances keep climbing Friday into Halloween Saturday. It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing.

A plume of moisture will bring at least scattered showers and storms Friday and into early Halloween Saturday. At this point, it does appear that most of the rain will be gone by Saturday night.

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