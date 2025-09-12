Houston weather: Sunny, hot conditions Friday; low chance of weekend rain

The Brief Hot Afternoons Continue Limited Chances for Rain Possible Tropical System Very Far from Texas



Happy Friday! It's a quiet and comfortable morning with the Houston-area temps in the 70s. This weekend expect it to be sunny and hot, and highs will be in the mid-90s.

Warm late-summer pattern

We're locked into a pretty warm pattern with very few changes over the next several days. A jet stream pattern known as an omega block will place Texas under high pressure, which will aid in our very warm days.

Overnight lows will only fall into the 70s with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Watch for a few spotty showers (models are favoring Sunday) with otherwise quiet conditions.

Next tropical system

In the tropics, we'll probably end up with a tropical system early next week, but what could become Gabrielle is very far from land and is not a threat to Texas.

We'll continue to watch the Gulf for anything suspicious, but there's nothing happening for now.

Looking good for outdoor events

Weather for Friday night football is looking fine, but definitely feeling hot at kickoff. The Galveston sandcastle fest will be sunny and hot with a light east breeze. Tailgating or grilling for the Texans on Monday will be hot, but likely dry.