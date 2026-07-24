Houston weather: Tropical Storm Bertha fades, breezy and humid Friday

The Brief Muggy and breezy today as the remnants of Bertha move away A warm and mainly rain-free weekend is ahead A heat wave builds next week with triple-digit temperatures possible



After Tropical Storm Bertha brought rain and flash flooding to the Houston area on Thursday, things have quieted down a bit.

Bertha fades away

Bertha has dissipated, but lingering tropical moisture will keep conditions muggy and breezy today. A few showers remain possible before rain chances decrease.

Weekend warm-up

The weekend will be warm and steamy with highs climbing through the mid and upper 90s.

Most of the area should remain rain-free, with triple-digit feel-like temperatures each afternoon.

Triple-digit heat ahead

A stronger heat wave kicks in next week as sunshine increases and rain chances remain low. Actual temperatures could reach or exceed 100 degrees, with even higher heat index values.