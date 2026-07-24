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Houston weather: Tropical Storm Bertha fades, breezy and humid Friday

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Published July 24, 2026 6:38 AM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 6:38 AM CDT
Houston weather: Breezy, humid Friday ahead
Houston weather: Breezy, humid Friday ahead

Houston weather: Breezy, humid Friday ahead

Tropical Storm Bertha has left the Houston-area, but we'll still have some slight breezes and muggy conditions. Over the weekend, things will be warmer with highs reaching into the 90s.

The Brief

    • Muggy and breezy today as the remnants of Bertha move away
    • A warm and mainly rain-free weekend is ahead
    • A heat wave builds next week with triple-digit temperatures possible

HOUSTON - After Tropical Storm Bertha brought rain and flash flooding to the Houston area on Thursday, things have quieted down a bit.

Bertha fades away

Bertha has dissipated, but lingering tropical moisture will keep conditions muggy and breezy today. A few showers remain possible before rain chances decrease. 

Weekend warm-up

The weekend will be warm and steamy with highs climbing through the mid and upper 90s.

Most of the area should remain rain-free, with triple-digit feel-like temperatures each afternoon. 

Triple-digit heat ahead

A stronger heat wave kicks in next week as sunshine increases and rain chances remain low. Actual temperatures could reach or exceed 100 degrees, with even higher heat index values.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

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