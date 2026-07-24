Houston weather: Tropical Storm Bertha fades, breezy and humid Friday
HOUSTON - After Tropical Storm Bertha brought rain and flash flooding to the Houston area on Thursday, things have quieted down a bit.
Bertha fades away
Bertha has dissipated, but lingering tropical moisture will keep conditions muggy and breezy today. A few showers remain possible before rain chances decrease.
Weekend warm-up
The weekend will be warm and steamy with highs climbing through the mid and upper 90s.
Most of the area should remain rain-free, with triple-digit feel-like temperatures each afternoon.
Triple-digit heat ahead
A stronger heat wave kicks in next week as sunshine increases and rain chances remain low. Actual temperatures could reach or exceed 100 degrees, with even higher heat index values.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority