Houston weather: Humid, few showers possible Friday; watching the Atlantic

The Brief Hot & Humid Friday with a Few Showers Rain More Likely this Weekend Tropics Ready to Ramp Up



Happy Friday! Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny, humid conditions for the Houston-area. There might be a few showers or storms, but their coverage will be limited.

Summer heat to end the week

Mostly sunny and hot conditions should prevail for most of the Houston area on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland and low 90s near the coast.

A few showers or storms are certainly possible, but their coverage will be limited. Watch for an isolated morning shower along the coast, then a few sea breeze storms inland after 2 p.m,. or so.

Pattern changes for weekend

An area of high pressure that has covered much of Texas this week will weaken and move westward this weekend allowing lower pressure to move in. A plume of moisture from the Gulf will bring higher chances for scattered showers and storms on Saturday, then a good chance for rain on Sunday and Monday. A few could be heavy, so stay weather aware especially during the afternoons on Sunday and Monday.

Two areas to watch in Atlantic

We continue to monitor two areas in the Atlantic with the chance for further development over the next several days. A small low could develop between the Carolinas and Bermuda that doesn't look very impressive. In the farther-out Atlantic there are two tropical waves to watch.

The first could become a tropical storm or even a hurricane over the next seven days, but doesn't appear to be a threat to Texas. 'The second is still very far away and its future is uncertain, but longer-term models are showing it becoming an intense storm in about 10-12 days.

We have your daily tropical updates at 4pm on FOX Local.