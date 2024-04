What a difference a day makes.

Our weather will be outstanding today with lots of sunshine and dry breezes and highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll have one more brisk night tonight with lows in the low 50s.

The outlook for Friday and the weekend looks great, but a bit windy on Saturday.