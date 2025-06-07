Houston weather: Hot, hazy weekend ahead

The Brief Heat wave continues this weekend Saharan dust dominates southeast Texas Rainy/stormy pattern next week.



It will be a hot and hazy weekend in Houston.

Steamy afternoons with isolated rain

This weekend, we're looking for afternoon high temperatures to range from around 95-100 inland and near 90 along the coast.

This heat comes along with heat index (feels like) values as high as 106.

Saharan dust in the sky

The sky will likely appear hazy this weekend thanks to Saharan Dust.

At this point, major changes to air quality are not expected, but the combination of ozone and light dust could raise air quality ratings from moderate to "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

Heat dome breaks down next week

A large area of high pressure that is bringing us heat and steering severe storms to West Texas and Oklahoma will stay strong through Sunday, then start to break down as low pressure moves in from the west.

That low will bring a comp-late pattern change with clouds, off and on downpours and highs in the 80s next week.

Tropics remain quiet for the Gulf, Caribbean

So far, so good in the Gulf and Caribbean over the next week or so. The eastern Pacific Ocean (south and west coast of Mexico) looks very active over the next week or two.

7-Day Forecast