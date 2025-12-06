The Brief Beautiful Weekend 70s Return Sunday Drought and Allergy Levels Improve



Conditions improved quickly on Saturday as our rainy jet stream pattern moves east. Clouds cleared out and afternoon temperatures climbed to near 70 degrees.

Sunday looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and a mild, comfortable afternoon high temperature in the low 70s.

Next week looks quiet

The upcoming work week should stay quiet with clear nights and mostly sunny days. A front at the end of the weekend will be dry and helps start the week chilly.

Lows on Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures then heat up into the 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Overall, it appears to be a stable, quiet pattern with no significant rain or storms expected through at least Thursday.

Drought improvements

After much of the area had inches of rain this week, the drought has improved, especially for Northern Harris and Montgomery Counties. Both these areas are now in Dry conditions, not necessarily drought conditions. The majority of the area is still in a drought.