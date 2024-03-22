The showers and storms have moved east early this morning. A drier airmass will slowly be moving into the region today with gradually clearing skies.

Forecast highs today will reach the mid-70s with breezy conditions. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph.

A nice weekend is expected with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming to the upper 70s.

Our next chance for showers and storms will be Monday followed by slightly cooler air by the middle of next week.

