Houston weather: Breezy Wednesday, then rain returns to forecast

Changes are on the way beginning with the return of a Gulf breeze today that will set the stage for drizzles to return tonight.

Look for scattered light rain tomorrow and Friday with a much higher chance for rain this weekend.

There is a chance for 1-2" of rain for the weekend, with Saturday bringing the highest chance for rain, but rain could certainly linger through Sunday as well.