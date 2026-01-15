Expand / Collapse search

Houston Amber Alert issued for teen last seen near East Freeway

Published  January 15, 2026 12:21pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Authorities say Bless Flores was last seen Monday near Fleming Drive.
    • It's believed Flores is with a man only known as Hector.
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police.

HOUSTON - A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a teen who went missing Monday near Houston's East Freeway.

Houston Amber Alert: Bless Flores

Bless Flores (Photo credit: Texas Center for the Missing)

What we know:

Authorities say 16-year-old Bless Flores was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday near Fleming Drive, close to I-10 and Mae Drive.

Flores is Hispanic, 5'4" tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. She was seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing.

Bless is believed to be with a 28-year-old man known only as Hector to Houston Police. Authorities say Hector may be driving a gray Jeep with a temporary Texas license plate marked 23367TMP.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police at 832-394-1840.

The Source: Texas Center for the Missing.

