Houston Amber Alert issued for teen last seen near East Freeway
HOUSTON - A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a teen who went missing Monday near Houston's East Freeway.
Houston Amber Alert: Bless Flores
Bless Flores (Photo credit: Texas Center for the Missing)
What we know:
Authorities say 16-year-old Bless Flores was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday near Fleming Drive, close to I-10 and Mae Drive.
Flores is Hispanic, 5'4" tall, and weighs about 110 pounds. She was seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing.
Bless is believed to be with a 28-year-old man known only as Hector to Houston Police. Authorities say Hector may be driving a gray Jeep with a temporary Texas license plate marked 23367TMP.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police at 832-394-1840.
The Source: Texas Center for the Missing.