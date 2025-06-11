The Brief • FOX 26 Storm Alert today and Thursday

• Flood watches up for several counties

• Off and on storms likely through the weekend

We have a FOX 26 Storm Alert from late Wednesday morning through tonight. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered strong storms likely and highs near 90.

Flood watches through Thursday

The National Weather Service has placed Washington, Grimes, Walker and Trinity counties under a flood watch today and tomorrow.

Other counties may be added based on how rain develops today, but the bottom line is that conditions are favorable for heavy rain through at least the next 48 hours. 3-5" totals could easily occur in spots, so stay weather aware until our pattern settles down a bit.

Severe storms also possible

In addition to dropping heavy rain, some of the stronger cells could produce hail or high winds and even an isolated funnel cloud or tornado, although that is not the primary threat for now. Our current pattern favors at least an isolated chance for severe storms and/or heavy rain through Sunday or Monday with steamy air in between.

Tropics remain quiet for us

There is still no tropical activity in the Gulf and Caribbean - in the Pacific, Barbara is dissipating and Tropical Storm Cosme is far away from Mexico. A new storm, to be named Dalila, is expected to be upgraded over the next two days south of the Acapulco area.