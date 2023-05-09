Houston weather: Flood watch in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday
HOUSTON - A flood watch is in effect across our area Tuesday and Wednesday.
Downpours produced up to 4" of rain in NW Harris Co. Monday and there's a good chance for additional heavy rain through Wednesday and scattered storms daily through the weekend.
Remember to never drive through high water because it's very dangerous and at the very least, it can total your car, so stay alert for weather warnings.