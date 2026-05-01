Houston weather: Flood Watch continues before clear, cool weekend

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Through Midnight Final Rounds Of Storms, Possible Hail Tonight Cooler, Drier Weekend Ahead



Additional waves of rain moved through Southeast Texas today with a few more rounds tonight.

Flood Watch in effect through midnight

A FOX 26 Storm Alert remains in effect as heavy rain overnight produced widespread 1–2" totals with isolated amounts near 3".

A Flood Watch remains in effect through midnight for Austin, Harris, Colorado, Fort Bend, Liberty, Waller & Wharton counties.

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Multiple waves of storms

Storms will continue in waves from west to east through tonight. Hail was reported from Sugar Land to Pearland overnight, and additional storms this evening could bring more 1" hail along with heavy downpours.

Periods of lightning and brief strong winds of 40-60 mph are also possible.

Clearing to a beautiful weekend

Rain tapers off around midnight as the front moves through. Cooler, drier air settles in for the weekend with highs in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine and much lower humidity, which will mean near perfect weather for your outdoor plans.

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