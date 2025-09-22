Houston weather: Fall is here, but heat still remains, scattered storms possible

The Brief Fall Arrived At 1:19 p.m. Monday, however the Summer humidity is still in place Scattered storms to stick around until a cold front moves through Tropics are becoming more active, but still no Texas t hreats



FALL IS HERE, BUT STILL FEELS LIKE SUMMER

The fall equinox occurred at 1:19 p.m. which marked the start of Autumn, but it will not feel like fall until late this week. Expect warm air and lots of humidity with scattered storms over the next couple of days, especially in the afternoon. Our highest rain chances arrive on Wednesday and very early Thursday.

COLD FRONT BRINGS RAIN, THEN A SLIGHT COOL-DOWN

There is a front on the way and it should move through late Wednesday. Don't expect cold air behind it, but our mornings will feel more pleasant and we're looking for lower humidity on Friday and Saturday. As the front moves in on Wednesday, it will meet up with lots of Gulf moisture, so rain is very likely and it could be heavy at times. We have been placed in a low risk for street flooding and a few strong to severe storms Wednesday evening as the cold front arrives. Remember to stay weather aware and always have multiple ways to get warnings.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Hurricane Gabrielle is passing by Bermuda today as it has blown up into a massive major category 4 hurricane. But it's moving away from the U.S. and will not affect land over the next 4 days. It is expected to roll over the Azores late Thursday and Friday with winds still around 70 miles per hour. The remnant low could bring rain to places like France or Spain in about 6-7 days. Elsewhere, we're watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic and both have a decent chance to become tropical storms this week. They are both very far from Texas and look like a concern for the East Coast from Florida to North Carolina by this weekend.