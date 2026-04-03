Houston weather: Expect storms on Saturday night, FOX 26 Storm Alert issued

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert for Saturday Low risk for severe storms, flooding Turning cooler next week



Saturday is looking to be stormy for much of the Houston area.

Houston weather: Wet Saturday ahead, FOX 26 Storm Alert issued

FOX 26 STORM ALERT SATURDAY PM

Storms are expected to develop Saturday, with better coverage later in the day and into Saturday night. Some storms could bring heavy downpours and lightning, and that activity may linger into Easter Sunday, especially early in the day.

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LOW RISK FOR SEVERE STORMS, FLOODING

A slow-moving cold front will bring the threat for a few severe storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. The main risk will be some brief wind gusts of 60+ mph that could cause damage. The other risk is heavy rain that could lead to isolated street flooding in and around Houston. The main risk for flooding will be overnight Saturday through Sunday morning. Download our free streaming app Fox local for updates on your Easter weather over the weekend.

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COOLER AIR NEXT WEEK

After the unsettled weather moves out, a cooler and drier air mass settles in early next week. Expect a more comfortable feel with lower humidity and milder temperatures for several days. In fact, many areas just north of Houston could dip to the 40s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Enjoy the brief jacket weather!