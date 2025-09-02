Houston weather: Drier air moving in until the weekend

The Brief Drier Air Moves In Until The Weekend Pleasant Mornings and Hotter Afternoons Tropical System forming far in Atlantic



A break in the rain looks to be coming starting on Wednesday.

BREAK IN RAIN

We're finally going to get a break from the widespread downpours that Southeast Texas endured over the holiday weekend. Look for a transition to a hotter, drier pattern for a few days.

HOTTER, SLIGHTLY LESS HUMID

Wednesday through Friday are looking sunny with hotter afternoons, slightly cooler mornings and slightly lower humidity. This will be just a taste of those less humid days that will eventually arrive towards the end of September.

IN THE TROPICS

A robust tropical wave in the far Eastern Atlantic has a good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Gabrielle later this week. It is many thousands of miles from Texas and is not likely to affect the Gulf, but will eventually something for the East Coast to watch. Elsewhere, a tropical storm named Lorena is strengthening in the Pacific and is expected to move inland in western Mexico by this weekend. Some of its moisture could increase Texas rain this weekend.