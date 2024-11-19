After a round of morning fog, the rest of the forecast looks spectacular!

We'll have lots of sunshine today with lower humidity and highs near 80, so not cool, but better than yesterday's record-breaking high of 86.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app.

A second cold front will move through early Wednesday and will bring breezy and cooler weather with a high near 70, followed by three mornings in the 40s.

The chilliest temps will occur early Thursday and Friday mornings with some upper 30s possible north and west of Houston.

It's a bit early to have much confidence in a Thanksgiving forecast, but for now it looks like a moderate cold front could move in either just before or possibly on Thanksgiving, so we'll give updates as we get closer.

The tropics are quiet, but some remnant moisture from Sara is adding to a cold front bringing rainfall to the northeast Gulf.