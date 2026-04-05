Houston weather: Cloudy skies, high 60s expected for Easter Sunday
HOUSTON - Some showers may linger throughout the day following evening storms on Saturday.
Cooler Easter Sunday
Southeast Texas turns cooler and breezy for Easter Sunday. Highs will only peak in the upper-60s to near 70 with cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible on Easter Sunday, mainly south of I-10 in the afternoon.
These cooler temperatures continue into early next week.
Pleasant days follow Easter
The first couple days of the workweek look pleasant for the Houston area. Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin to climb late in the week with rain expected on Friday and Saturday.
Live Houston Radar
Animated radar view of southeast Texas over the past 30 minutes.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Authority.