Houston weather: Gearing up for the first week of school

The Brief Scattered downpours and storms are expected on Sunday between noon and 7 p.m., with the potential for lightning and gusty winds. The first week of school will be hot and humid, with heat index values of up to 105 degrees and a daily chance of showers. A tropical wave off Africa (Invest 97L) has a better chance of becoming the season's first hurricane but is still very far from the U.S.



Storm coverage on Sunday should be more than what we saw on Saturday. The upper-level wind flow is going to pull in some Gulf moisture and daytime heating should lead to scattered downpours.

Weekend Storm Chances

Showers/downpours could be impacting our northern counties as well as those along the coast.

A few could produce lots of lightning and possibly some gusty winds. The highest likelihood of storms to move through will be between about noon and 7pm.

First Week of School Weather

August heat and humidity will keep temperatures slightly above average with heat index values of up to 105.

A daily chance of isolated showers and a few storms will continue as well.

Always remember when thunder roars, head indoors.

Latest on the Tropics

A tropical wave (Invest 97L) which moved off the African coast, has a better chance of becoming the season's first hurricane next week. It is extremely far from the US, but in about 10 days, it could become a concern.

We will likely see ‘Erin’ form by the middle of this week.

We are also monitoring a tropical wave (Invest 96L) in the middle of the Atlantic that is struggling to stay organized, due to dry air getting wrapped into the system.

We will continue to monitor the latest weather models and bring you updates daily on FOX Local.