Houston weather: Another hot day for Thursday, rain chances returning

The Brief Very Hot Again with Highs Just Below Records Showers More Likely Starting Thursday Tropics Still Quiet



The heat continues to bake the Houston area going into Thursday. However, some relief in the form of rain showers could be on the way as chances begin to increase going into the weekend.

Highs close to 100 again

With partly cloudy skies and a western breeze today, conditions are once again favorable for near-record heat near 100 degrees.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year for many spots including Sugar Land, Katy and Palacios.

Please reduce your time outside during the hottest part of the day and make sure to drink plenty of water.

Also, keep in mind that an air quality alert for higher ozone levels remains in place.

Increasing rain late this week

The heat dome is breaking down and allowing moisture to move across the Gulf Coast, so Louisiana has a much better chance for cooling storms today and that moisture will begin to move in for Texas tomorrow and should continue through the weekend.

No tropical systems for now

So far, there is no short-term threat of any tropical systems for the next several days, but tropical waves in the Atlantic will become larger and more robust as we head into August.

Expect storms to start forming around the second week of August.